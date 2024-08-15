FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Paul Manheim Buys 6,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 596,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,093. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 292.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

