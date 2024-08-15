Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,513. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

