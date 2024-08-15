Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Gamehost Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GH opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.11. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

