Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Trading Up 1.0 %

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

