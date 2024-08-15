Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Sells $274,028.45 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

GLPI stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after acquiring an additional 350,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.