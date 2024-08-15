Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $478.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,363 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

