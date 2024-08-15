Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Genenta Science Stock Down 0.9 %

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

