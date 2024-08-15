Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GNTA
Genenta Science Stock Down 0.9 %
Genenta Science Company Profile
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genenta Science
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.