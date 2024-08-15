General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 212.8% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GAM opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,700.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General American Investors news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,427 shares of company stock worth $114,802 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 41.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.