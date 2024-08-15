General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 890,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,176. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.