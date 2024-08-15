Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.75

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 29487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Genesis Land Development Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

