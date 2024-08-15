Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

