Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Gevo Trading Down 4.4 %

GEVO stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,037 shares of company stock valued at $232,163. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

