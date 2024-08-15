Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Gevo Trading Down 4.4 %
GEVO stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Gevo
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.