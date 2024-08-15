Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Position Decreased by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 5,670,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

