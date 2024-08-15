Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 29,943 shares.The stock last traded at $65.02 and had previously closed at $64.05.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $895.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

