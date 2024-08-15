Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 29,943 shares.The stock last traded at $65.02 and had previously closed at $64.05.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $895.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
