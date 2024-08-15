Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.37. 522,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.28.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

