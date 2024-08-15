Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.
Globant Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.37. 522,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
