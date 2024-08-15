Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Acquires 37,000 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$32,560.00.
Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance
Globex Mining Enterprises stock opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 40.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$1.18.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile
