Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Acquires 37,000 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$32,560.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

Globex Mining Enterprises stock opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 40.30. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$1.18.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Featured Articles

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

