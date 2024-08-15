GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $90.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get GMS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.