GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.42. 1,004,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $162.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $371,047.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $371,047.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

