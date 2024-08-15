Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 2.2%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.83. 1,438,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,212,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
