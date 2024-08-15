GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

EAGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 88,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,030. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.