GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,104.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,529,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,359.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 313,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 307,365 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,325.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 256,876 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,378.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,996. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
