GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.16. The stock had a trading volume of 349,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

