GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

TOTL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $40.82. 52,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,061. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.