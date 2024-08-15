GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 592,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.