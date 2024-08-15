GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $310,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

