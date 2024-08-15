GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

