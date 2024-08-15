GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $624,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 781,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,838. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

