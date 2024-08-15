GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 6.5 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $22.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,300. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $435.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.03.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

