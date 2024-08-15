GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after buying an additional 96,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,994. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

