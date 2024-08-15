GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 5,021 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 794.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,087,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after buying an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 95,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

