GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 465 Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PBE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $71.19.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

