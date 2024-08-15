GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 217,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,955. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

