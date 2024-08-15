GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.12. 84,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,760. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

