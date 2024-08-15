Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

