Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,431 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,340,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

CGUS opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

