Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

