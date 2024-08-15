Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 372,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

