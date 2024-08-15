Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $556.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

