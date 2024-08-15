Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.