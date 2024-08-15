Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 689,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

