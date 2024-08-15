Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

