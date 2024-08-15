Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.72. Hawaiian shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 632,162 shares.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

