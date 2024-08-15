HC Wainwright Raises Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $30.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.24 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,255 shares of company stock worth $2,441,748. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 263,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

