HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

CleanSpark Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

