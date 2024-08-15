HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.