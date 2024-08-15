HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.57 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

