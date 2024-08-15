HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.