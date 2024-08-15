HC Wainwright Trims Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Target Price to $45.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RNAC opened at $13.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

