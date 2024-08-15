Head to Head Comparison: YETI (NYSE:YETI) & Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Games Workshop Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Games Workshop Group and YETI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Games Workshop Group 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 1 8 6 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

YETI has a consensus target price of $46.29, suggesting a potential upside of 15.66%. Given YETI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Games Workshop Group.

This table compares Games Workshop Group and YETI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A $0.22 599.93 YETI $1.76 billion 1.94 $169.88 million $2.01 19.91

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Games Workshop Group. YETI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Games Workshop Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Games Workshop Group and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A YETI 10.66% 28.83% 16.29%

Summary

YETI beats Games Workshop Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV. In addition, the company provides painting and modelling products, boxed games, and gifts; and engages in the newsstand and trustee businesses. It offers its products through its retail stores, social media sites, and warhammer-community.com; and physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores. Games The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

