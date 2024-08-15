Head to Head Contrast: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Femasys and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Femasys currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 906.29%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Femasys has a beta of -2.81, meaning that its stock price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,420.59% -104.06% -73.32% INVO Bioscience N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Femasys and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $950,096.00 24.79 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.26 INVO Bioscience $4.25 million 0.80 -$8.03 million N/A N/A

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats Femasys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

