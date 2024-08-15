Head-To-Head Survey: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 1.21% 1.99% 0.67%

Volatility & Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Dutch Bros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $1.12 billion 5.12 $1.72 million $0.18 179.44

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iPic Entertainment and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Dutch Bros 0 2 9 0 2.82

Dutch Bros has a consensus price target of $39.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats iPic Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.